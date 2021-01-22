Official: Arsenal confirm first senior signing of the transfer window – completely out of the blue

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Brighton goalkeeper Maty Ryan on-loan until the end of the season. That came out of nowhere!

We had expected Arsenal to be active in the January market, with a new goalkeeper likely to have become a priority after Matt Macey joined Hibernian, but Ryan has not even so much have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

This morning, though, completely out of the blue, it was announced that Ryan was an Arsenal player, joining the club on a temporary deal which will run until the end of the campaign.

? Welcome to The Arsenal, @MatyRyan! The @Socceroos keeper joins us on loan from @OfficialBHAFC until the end of the season ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2021

As reported by David Ornstein, Arsenal are closing in on signing Martin Odegaard on-loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, too.

The Gunners faithful probably got excited when they received a ‘DONE DEAL’ notification – but this isn’t what they would have been expecting in the slightest.

Nonetheless, Maty Ryan is a Gooner – and Arsenal are off the mark for the transfer window (at least in terms of first-team acquisitions.