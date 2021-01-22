There’s not too long to wait before the resumption of the Champions League, and surely one of the most eagerly awaited ties will be Paris Saint-Germain’s revenge mission against Barcelona.

The architect of the blaugranes 6-1 comeback victory a few seasons ago, Neymar, now plies his trade in Paris of course, and he will be expected, alongside Kylian Mbappe, to put the Catalans to the sword.

Given the way in which Barca are playing, you have to fear for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Against Cornella on Thursday night, they missed two penalties with both Miralem Pjanic and Ousmane Dembele failing from 12 yards.

The Frenchman did at least make up for his miss with a stunning goal in extra-time.

Martin Braithwaite scored Barca’s second with the very last kick of the game to make the scoreline a little more flattering.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal on verge of signing Real Madrid midfielder on six-month loan ‘A strong connection’ – Claudio Ranieri tips Everton for greatness as long as this pairing are kept together PSG to launch late move in hope of beating Barcelona to Man City ace

However, PSG won’t be so accommodating. Against the pace and power of Neymar and Mbappe et al, there’s the potential for things to get very difficult indeed for Koeman’s side.

It’s doubtful that anyone expects Barca to win the European trophy this season in any event, but a shattering loss could sound the death knell for Koeman’s hopes of being in the job long-term.