PSG to launch late move in hope of beating Barcelona to Man City ace

According to Don Balon, PSG have entered the race to sign Eric Garcia in an attempt to steal the Manchester City defender from under Barcelona’s nose.

Garcia has been long-linked with a move to the Camp Nou, with the postponement of the presidential election doing Ronald Koeman absolutely no favours in terms of getting this deal over the line.

Don Balon believe that Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG could look to capitalise on Barca’s dithering by making an attempt to convince Man City to sell to them this month, rather than lose Garcia on a free transfer to Barcelona in the summer.

It seems unlikely that Garcia would snub his boyhood club, whose interest appears to be the reason that he wants to depart the Etihad, but perhaps if PSG have entered the race, it’s a necessary kick up the backside to mobilise Barcelona.

Garcia’s contract expires at the end of the season, with the likelihood that he is available for pittance if they were to look to buy him outright this month. It’s quite remarkable to think that Barcelona still haven’t got this one signed and sealed.