Real Madrid consider move for €50M-rated centre-back as Bayern star dithers over Barcelona interest

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has emerged as an option for Real Madrid, should they miss out on signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

That’s according to Don Balon, who mention in their report that Real Madrid are growing concerned over Alaba’s insistence on waiting for interest from Barcelona. The Bayern defender, who is available on a free in the summer, appears to be keen on keeping his options open, even if he does have an offer on the table from Real Madrid to join the club and replace Sergio Ramos.

Don Balon believe that Alaba’s hesitance has led to Florentino Perez preparing contingency plans, as any good transfer chief should. Pau Torres, a coveted 24-year-old Spaniard playing his football with Villarreal, has reportedly emerged as an option for Los Blancos, with his asking price set in the region of €50M, a fair price for a player of his calibre.

Whether or not Torres will move to the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window will likely depend on Alaba’s decision as to who his next club will be. If he opts to depart Bayern in favour of a move to Real Madrid, then that’s great from Perez’s perspective, but if it’s a move to Barcelona that his heart desires, Torres will be a superb addition to the Real Madrid ranks.