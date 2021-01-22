Real Madrid prepared to offer €80M plus Eden Hazard for PSG superstar

According to a pretty sensational report published by Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are prepared to offer Eden Hazard and €80M for PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid have fallen short of expectations this term and now face an uphill battle to finish the season with any silverware at all.

While they are through in the Champions League, local rivals Atletico lead the way in La Liga, with a third-tier side knocking them out of the Copa del Rey earlier this week.

Florentino Perez can surely see the need for refreshment at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is just as much about shifting deadweight as it is recruiting new talent.

As sad as it is to refer to him as such, Hazard is now little more than deadweight. There has been no indication that he will be able to come good with Los Blancos.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see him shipped on to make space for new arrivals, but if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Perez could be planning to kill two birds with one stone.

Their report claims that Real Madrid are open to offering Hazard and €80M for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, even though the Frenchman will only have a year left to run on his contract in the summer.

That would see Real Madrid recruit a player capable of leading a generation at the club, just as Cristiano Ronaldo did, while Hazard would have a shot at recovery back in the league where he made a name for himself.

It seems farfetched – but it’s by no means impossible.

Considering the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may well find player-plus-cash deals of this nature becoming standard practice in the summer months.