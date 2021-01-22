Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand has been offered a new three-year deal which would see the defender extend his St Marys stay until 2024.

Bertrand, 31, joined the Saints from Chelsea in 2014, initially on-loan before making his £11.97m switch permanent the following season.

Since arriving on the south coast, the resolute full-back has featured in over 220 matches in all competitions.

After cementing his place as one of current manager Ralph Hassenhutl’s most trusted squad members, there is a desire to tie the defender down to a new contract.

The 31-year-old defender’s current deal is set to expire in the summer and with every passing day there are growing concerns the Saints could lose their trusted full-back to a domestic rival.

CaughtOffside has recently obtained exclusive information from a close source who has revealed that the 31-year-old has been offered a new three-year deal.

However, in an attempt to weigh-up his options, Bertrand has yet to put pen-to-paper.

We also understand that Premier League title challengers Leicester City remain firmly interested in the Saints full-back.

Despite the interest shown in the Englishman, most notably from the Foxes and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, as reported by the Evening Standard, our source has admitted that they expect Bertrand to commit his long-term future to the Saints.