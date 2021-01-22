The January transfer window could be pivotal for Fulham in their fight to avoid relegation straight back down to the Championship after one season.

Scott Parker has, belatedly, got the west Londoners playing a decent brand of football, however, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Part of that process will require new faces coming in, and some leaving the club.

To that end, Sky Sports are reporting that Stefan Johansen, Maxime Le Marchand and Jean Michael Seri are up for sale in this window.

Seri may well end up back at Galatasaray, where he spent last season on loan, whilst Johansen, who wasn’t included in Parker’s Premier League squad for the first half of the season, could be on the way to Queens Park Rangers.

Nice, the club from whom Fulham signed Le Marchand, are thought to be interested in taking the player back to France.

At present, Fulham remain in the Premier League’s bottom three, and are five points adrift of safety.

Parker certainly has his work cut out if he wants the Cottagers to retain their top-flight status at the end of this season.