Real Madrid set to lose key figure, talks with PSG at an advanced stage

Bad news for Real Madrid – Don Balon believe that Sergio Ramos will definitely be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ramos is arguably the greatest defender ever to pull on a Real Madrid shirt, which is quite the compliment.

Not only is he, of course, a world-class defender, but he’s provided so many clutch moments, just when his side have needed him the most.

With his contract due to expire, though, you felt as though an era could be set to end at the Bernabeu, with Don Balon’s belief that it will.

Their report claims that Ramos will definitely leave Real Madrid in the summer, with Spain’s all-time top appearance maker in advanced negotiations with PSG, as per Don Balon.

Ramos is now 34-years-old, and while he is still at the top of his game, it’s now or never he wants to experience life at a top club in a different country.

PSG seems like the perfect fit for him.