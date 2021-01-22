Serie A side give up on struggling Arsenal ace and look at complicated deal for Spurs outcast instead

The January window is already a notoriously hard time to get any business done, so trying to deal with more than one club for the transfer of a player must be almost impossible.

It does seem to be the way that Torino are trying to add a new midfielder to their squad this month, but a report from HITC has indicated that a recent change in manager has seen them give up on Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

He’s not having a good time in Spain and there were suggestions that he would be recalled and allowed to go back to Serie A, but that won’t be with Torino after they changed targets following the change in the dugout.

It doesn’t mean they’ve tried to make things any easier on themselves after Gianluca di Marzio indicated that they are now eyeing a move for forgotten Spurs midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

That could be even more complicated due to reports confirming that Spurs have the option to buy him included in that loan deal, so that should mean that Spurs have to be the ones to instigate cancelling the loan deal and returning him to Benfica.

He’s barely played under Jose Mourinho since arriving so it’s hard to see a situation where they trigger than purchase option, but Torino would then need to work something out with Benfica so it’s likely that the deal could take some time to put together.

It could be complicated even further with the news that Benfica have as many as 17 players out just now due to Covid-19 so they might decide they want Gedson back purely as cover, so it might make sense to find someone who is more easily available.