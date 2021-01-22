Several clubs interested in signing James McCarthy on pre-contract offer

Several clubs are considering a pre-contract offer for Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy according to reports. The Daily Mail claim that Celtic are most interested in bringing the 30-year-old in as they plan an overhaul at the club following a poor season.

The former Hamilton and Wigan midfielder grew up a Celtic supporter and has been linked with his boyhood heroes a number of times in his career. However, with his deal expiring at Palace, the Bhoys could look swoop to bring the Ireland International back to Scotland on a free.

Celtic will face stiff competition from Premier League clubs such as Burnley, West Ham, Brighton, West Brom and Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth. That said, Roy Hodgson’s side may still look to offer a new deal to the midfielder after releasing Max Meyer last week. McCarthy has also played regularly for the Eagles in recent weeks so he is far from surplus to requirements.