Sevilla linked with Atalanta forward amid speculation West Ham are preparing new €35M bid

Could the pieces be falling into place for West Ham in their pursuit of Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri?

News broke earlier in the week that West Ham had launched a bid to sign En-Nesyri from the Spanish giants, with Sebastien Haller’s departure to Ajax having left them in dire need of a new centre-forward before the end of the month.

Exclusive: West Ham make €30m offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. Bid of €25m + €5m add-ons lodged over weekend — rejected but talks ongoing. 23yo Moroccan has 13 goals in 26 games for club & country this season @TheAthleticUK #WHUFC #SEVILLAFC https://t.co/mRLzzlPS1t — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 18, 2021

While that offer was rejected, Todo Fichajes followed up by claiming that West Ham were set to improve the terms of the offer in hope of convincing Sevilla to sell.

David Moyes appears intent that En-Nesyri is the right man to bolster his attacking options, with Todo Fichajes’ report claiming that the value of the offer could go up to €35M.

There is, at current, no indication of whether or not that will be enough to convince them to sell, but a report by Di Marzio last night suggests that Julen Lopetegui could be preparing for life after En-Nesyri, with Atalanta striker Papu Gomez being linked.

While it is perfectly plausible that Sevilla would like to partner Gomez with En-Nesyri, rather than have him replace him, it is quite a coincidence that they’ve found themselves linked with a striker just as West Ham are reportedly sniffing around one of their own.