Southampton not interested in recalling Moi Elyounoussi

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has addressed speculation that Moi Elyounoussi may be recalled from his loan at Celtic after injuries mount in the Saints squad.

Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella and Will Smallbone are all sidelined at present and Hampshire Live asked the Austrian boss if he would be recalling the Norwegian from his second season long loan with the Scottish Champions, where has currently tops the clubs goalscoring charts.

In reply, Hasenhuttl said that he would not be looking to bring the player back to St Mary’s.

“Maybe if we had more long-term injuries, we have two at the moment with Michael Obafemi and Will Smallbone, but the rest could be back quickly, so it doesn’t make sense to bring anybody back,” Southampton’s Manager said.

Hasenhuttl also suggested that the predicament that he finds himself in may force the club to rethink about loaning so many players out in the future.

“We must be very careful who we send on loan again because it is a special situation and you could have a few Covid cases and then you need everyone in the squad,” he said.

Going by Southampton’s lack of desire to recall Elyounoussi, and given that he has been sent away for two seasons in a row, then it appears likely that he will be up for sale in summer. The winger cost Southampton approximately £15m from Basel, but will have depreciated in value after playing in the Scottish League. Currently topping the goalscoring charts in Glasgow, Celtic could well look to secure the player permanently.