Stephan El Shaarawy set to re-join AS Roma after stint at Shanghai Shenhua comes to an end

According to Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Stephan El Shaarawy is set to re-join AS Roma.

#ElShaarawy torna alla #ASRoma: giocatore già in città e domani le visite medichehttps://t.co/dORF3Eeuhk — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 22, 2021

The above tweet translates as: “ElShaarawy back to #ASRoma : player already in town and tomorrow medical examinations.”

The Italian international made his name at AC Milan, where he became a superstar before joining AS Monaco on loan. In 2016, El Shaarawy then went to AS Roma on a temporary basis, where he scored eight goals in 16 games, leading to that transfer being made permanent.

The player made a further 93 appearances for the capital city giants, then moved to China for mega wages at Shanghai Shenhua in 2019.

That deal looks to be in reverse now as the Italian midfielder, who is still in the prime of his career at 28 years old, wants to return to the big time. Indeed, he has arrived in Italy and looks set to rejoin Roma. He will undergo a medical tomorrow afternoon and barring any complications should be officially announced as a Serie A player by the evening.