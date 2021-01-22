Menu

These clubs battle it out to sign Diego Costa on mega money contract

Galatasaray
Posted by

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, several clubs from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are competing for the signature of Diego Costa.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is 32 years old, but is an attractive proposition on a free transfer.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor have both held discussions with Costa’s representatives and intend to bring him to the Turkish Super Lig. The transfer would make sense for Galatasaray as they eye a potential replacement for West Bromwich Albion linked Mbaye Diagne.

MORE: “I thought it was a joke” – Manager was offered chance to sign Diego Costa over WhatsApp

Those Turkish clubs are of decent profile, befitting of a Spanish international such as Costa. However, it is understood that he has also spoken to clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Yet to agree a deal with any club, Costa is reportedly seeking a wage of £13.4m over two seasons, and the middle east is his best chance of earning that type of mega money to bring the curtain down on his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Celtic thought to prefer to wait until the summer to make management changes
Saints star offered new three-year deal amid interest from two Premier League clubs
Video: Jose Mourinho gives a wonderfully blunt answer when asked about Frank Lampard’s future
More Stories Diego Costa mbaye diagne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.