These clubs battle it out to sign Diego Costa on mega money contract

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, several clubs from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are competing for the signature of Diego Costa.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is 32 years old, but is an attractive proposition on a free transfer.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor have both held discussions with Costa’s representatives and intend to bring him to the Turkish Super Lig. The transfer would make sense for Galatasaray as they eye a potential replacement for West Bromwich Albion linked Mbaye Diagne.

Those Turkish clubs are of decent profile, befitting of a Spanish international such as Costa. However, it is understood that he has also spoken to clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Yet to agree a deal with any club, Costa is reportedly seeking a wage of £13.4m over two seasons, and the middle east is his best chance of earning that type of mega money to bring the curtain down on his career.