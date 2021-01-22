These fans react after Cardiff City confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as manager

Mick McCarthy has been named as Cardiff City Manager, following the sacking of Neil Harris.

Cardiff City have confirmed the appointment of Mick McCarthy as manager following the sacking of Neil Harris. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 22, 2021

The club currently sit in 15th spot in the Sky Bet Championship, but have lost their last six matches in all competitions.

McCarthy has been involved in management since 1992, when he took over at Millwall. In 1996 he became the Republic of Ireland boss, when he led the national team to the 2002 World Cup knockout stages, although that campaign was overshadowed by his bust up with Roy Keane.

Since leaving that role in 2003, the Barnsley born man worked at Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich. Then, he sensationally took over at Ireland again in 2018, before taking up a role in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia.

He has been on something of a managerial merry go round, experiencing mixed results.

His announcement as Cardiff gaffer has certainly got people talking, and these fans aren’t happy.

This guy can get sacked over and over again and have a job the next day. — Jordan Schlansky (@yeraya100) January 22, 2021

Why do dinosaurs of the game continue to get jobs? — John Brett-Smith (@brettsmithjohn) January 22, 2021

They love an ex-Millwall manager – Ian Holloway next (down to National League with that one) — Matt Bullen (@mashednmangled) January 22, 2021