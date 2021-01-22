Menu

These fans react after Cardiff City confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as manager

Cardiff City FC
Mick McCarthy has been named as Cardiff City Manager, following the sacking of Neil Harris.

The club currently sit in 15th spot in the Sky Bet Championship, but have lost their last six matches in all competitions.

McCarthy has been involved in management since 1992, when he took over at Millwall. In 1996 he became the Republic of Ireland boss, when he led the national team to the 2002 World Cup knockout stages, although that campaign was overshadowed by his bust up with Roy Keane.

Since leaving that role in 2003, the Barnsley born man worked at Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich. Then, he sensationally took over at Ireland again in 2018, before taking up a role in Cyprus with APOEL Nicosia.

He has been on something of a managerial merry go round, experiencing mixed results.

His announcement as Cardiff gaffer has certainly got people talking, and these fans aren’t happy.

