Tottenham midfielder linked with Serie A switch after being starved of minutes under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham FC
Tottenham midfielder Gedson Fernandes could be set to move to Torino before the end of the month, according to Di Marzio.

Fernandes’ loan move from Benfica to Tottenham has not worked out for anyone involved. Jose Mourinho has starved him of minutes, and understandably so, in truth. When he has featured, he’s shown little to suggest that he is Premier League quality.

It would have been no surprise to see him return to Benfica in the summer without Tottenham making any effort to sign him permanently, but if Di Marzio is to be believed, he could depart North London even before then, with Torino keen on taking him on loan.

The financial intricacies of any potential deal are not mentioned in the report, but in essence, it would be a like-for-like swap of the clubs with Fernandes remaining on Benfica’s books, but out on loan. A move away, in truth, looks like the best outcome for all parties.

