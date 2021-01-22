Video: Haaland equalises for Dortmund then ends six minute goal drought to make it 2-1 with another beauty

Erling Haaland is just relentless!

The young striker scored yet again as he combined with Jadon Sancho to equalise for Dortmund against Gladbach in the 22nd minute. What a beautiful finish.

Stop it, Erling! ?? Sancho and Haaland combine to produce yet another beauty for Dortmund! ? pic.twitter.com/Qsl4Ucc0VU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2021

Then the pair worked another beautiful goal six minutes later to make it 2-1.

Erling Haaland ended his 6-minute goal drought in style. ??? pic.twitter.com/P4Xol6ahC7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2021

That lead lasted just four minutes as Nico Elvedi score to level things up, bagging a brace of his own in the process.

The match is currently locked at 2-2 at the half way stage. It is shaping up to be a classic goal fest.

No less than a win will do for either side if they want to qualify for the Champions League. If the hosts are to have any chance of coming out on top they will need to somehow find a way of keeping Haaland quiet in the second 45.