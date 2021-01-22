Menu

Video: Jack Wilshere still feels he has “a lot to give to the game” as he returns to football with AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth
Former England international and Arsenal fan favourite Jack Wilshere has completed his signing for AFC Bournemouth.

Wilshere spent played for the Cherries, on loan from Arsenal, under Eddie Howe four years ago. He revealed that he phoned Bournemouth’s new manager Jason Tindall, who was Howe’s assistant back then, on Christmas Eve to ask about training with the club. Tindall agreed to his request and later offered him a contract.

Wilshere explained that his time away from the game made him realise how much he loved and missed it, as previously going into training each day had been taken for granted.

Speaking to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, on the outlet’s Transfer Live show, the midfielder went on to say that he has much to give to the game and that he is excited about the challenges ahead.

