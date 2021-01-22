Video: Jose Mourinho gives a wonderfully blunt answer when asked about Frank Lampard’s future

Most jobs don’t offer a situation where your future is regularly criticised and debated in the nation’s press, so it’s almost impossible to understand what an under pressure manager is going through.

You could see in Frank Lampard’s press conference today that the pressure was really starting to unsettle him, so Jose Mourinho is one of the few people in the world who will understand exactly what he is going through at Chelsea.

Obviously Mourinho is now the Spurs manager so he does have his own issues to worry about, and that was wonderfully clear as he produced a blunt answer when asked about Lampard’s future this afternoon:

Jose has no interest in talking about Frank Lampard’s position at Chelsea ? ? https://t.co/5ajdWUqe36 pic.twitter.com/e74H4Rfh9a — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 22, 2021

You would hope behind the scenes that Mourinho might be in contact with his former player to offer some kind of support and advice, but you can be sure he’ll be doing Lampard no favours if he’s still in charge when they meet at the start of February.