Video: Jurgen Klopp quizzed on Liverpool transfers as season unravels

Jurgen Klopp has been quizzed on the transfer front during his press conference today, with the clock ticking until the window closes.

Klopp’s men have looked stale in recent weeks. Few would deny that January acquisitions would be an effective way to give the team a midseason shake-up and spark a potential revival.

As things stand, the champions are in free-fall. Losing their unbeaten home record to Burnley last night was the worst moment of the season to date, but it’s been coming.

You’d think that, with just over a week left of the transfer window, Klopp would be keen to do business while he can, but he’s reiterated that the matters are simply out of his hands.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday, Klopp suggested that he would like to do make additions to the squad, but the decisions are not his to make.