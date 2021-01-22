Taking a job as a radio phone-in presenter, you have to expect the unexpected, however, it’s doubtful that talkSPORT’s Hugh Woozencraft would’ve countenanced getting a call from an angry former X Factor contestant on Thursday.

With Man United going great guns in the Premier League, Olly Murs was none too impressed by what he perceived to be Woozencraft’s negativity towards the Red Devils, even going as far as to suggest that the presenter was talking nonsense at one point.