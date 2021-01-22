(Video) Stunning alternative angle for Paul Pogba’s winner vs Fulham

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is in some of the best form of his life, with his latest on-field heroics coming against Fulham during his side’s mid-week domestic tie.

United, who travelled to Fulham on Wednesday, were faced with some early adversity after going 1-0 inside the game’s opening 10-minutes.

However, it didn’t take the Red Devils long to turn it around after a first-half Edinson Cavani equaliser levelled proceedings, before Pogba popped up with the winner mid-way through the second-half.

Pogba’s goal is a strong contender to win ‘Goal of the Month’ after the Frenchman showcased some superb control before unleashing a pin-point left-footed rocket.

An alternative angle has seen been released which really does show just how good the World Cup winner’s strike was.