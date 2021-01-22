Menu

(Video) Stunning alternative angle for Paul Pogba’s winner vs Fulham

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is in some of the best form of his life, with his latest on-field heroics coming against Fulham during his side’s mid-week domestic tie.

READ MORE: European Super League plans revealed with participating players banned from FIFA World Cups

United, who travelled to Fulham on Wednesday, were faced with some early adversity after going 1-0 inside the game’s opening 10-minutes.

However, it didn’t take the Red Devils long to turn it around after a first-half Edinson Cavani equaliser levelled proceedings, before Pogba popped up with the winner mid-way through the second-half.

Pogba’s goal is a strong contender to win ‘Goal of the Month’ after the Frenchman showcased some superb control before unleashing a pin-point left-footed rocket.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea tipped to launch a double raid on Borussia Dortmund with star players likely to come available
Wolves tie La Liga hit-man to loan deal with option to buy for €20m 
Video: Jurgen Klopp quizzed on Liverpool transfers as season unravels

An alternative angle has seen been released which really does show just how good the World Cup winner’s strike was.

More Stories Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.