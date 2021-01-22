Video: Thuram sinks Dortmund with a superb header as Gladbach win the Borussia derby

Marcus Thuram sunk Dortmund in the Borussia Derby this evening, with a delightful header in the 78th minute.

The sides were locked at 2-2 going into the interval, with Erling Haaland and Nico Elvedi scoring a brace each. However, it was Gladbach who got the better of the second half.

A goal from Ramy Bensebaini in the 49th minute restored their lead for a third time and Thuram made sure of things with an inch perfect header late on.

Gladbach 4-2 Dortmund – Marcus Thuram goalpic.twitter.com/5QkIE7PBRj — noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 22, 2021

Gladbach haven’t won the Borussia derby for a long time, but in condemning Dortmund to their seventh defeat of the season, they have changed that in dramatic style.