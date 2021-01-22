Video: UEFA’s unexpected Twitter upload has these Celtic fans questioning what went wrong

It was only last season that Celtic beat Serie A second place club Lazio both home and away. 9,000 Celtic supporters went to Rome and witnessed history as Olivier Ntcham’s last minute chip handed the club their first win on Italian soil, securing top spot in the Europa League group in the process.

? Olivier Ntcham nets 95th-minute winner

? @CelticFC win in Italy for the first time EVER! #UEL https://t.co/SedOXazhKE pic.twitter.com/hlBR8JxoNE — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) January 22, 2021

Now, Celtic are 20 points behind Rangers in the SPFL table and were humiliated in Europe this season. Not only did they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but they also suffered embarrassing 4-1 defeats to Sparta Prague and finished bottom of the Europa League group on one point.

UEFA’s unexpected upload prompted great memories, but also a reaction of disbelief as supporters wonder how things could go so wrong, so quickly.

Now look at us — i.wanna.be.edouard (@davidmoore19882) January 22, 2021

Those were the days eh?? — BhoysUnited. (@Celtic67Champs) January 22, 2021

Where has the French contingent been lately for the Tic. We are in desperate need of this kinda Ntcham action. There is something seriously wrong and it breaks my ? — Kim (@Circleskirtspin) January 22, 2021

That team would be strolling the league this year. How far and fast we have fallen — Mark Woods (@Mark_Woods87) January 22, 2021