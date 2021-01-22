Video: Vitinha scores his first goal for Wolves with an absolute screamer vs Chorley

Sometimes you see a player line one up from distance and think that there’s no chance that it’s going in, but this is one hell of a strike from Wolves midfielder Vitinha.

Chorley had done well to hold their own despite Wolves enjoying almost all of the possession, but there’s nothing they can do when a shot is struck as well as this:

My word. Vitinha! What a hit! ? What a way to score your first goal for Wolves! ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pbV25jaYA4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2021

It’s one of those old cliches where Chorley will say they’ve done their job if he’s hitting it from that far out, but it’s the one time out of a hundred when an effort like that actually goes in.