Menu

Video: Vitinha scores his first goal for Wolves with an absolute screamer vs Chorley

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Sometimes you see a player line one up from distance and think that there’s no chance that it’s going in, but this is one hell of a strike from Wolves midfielder Vitinha.

Chorley had done well to hold their own despite Wolves enjoying almost all of the possession, but there’s nothing they can do when a shot is struck as well as this:

It’s one of those old cliches where Chorley will say they’ve done their job if he’s hitting it from that far out, but it’s the one time out of a hundred when an effort like that actually goes in.

More Stories Vitinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.