Video: “We go again” – Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool defeat and looks ahead to Man United

Jurgen Klopp, fresh off a defeat to Burnley yesterday night, has been speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The last thing you need after losing your unbeaten home record in the manner which Liverpool did last night is a trip to your arch rivals, who just happen to be the Premier League leaders.

However, unfortunately for Klopp, that’s the situation he has found himself in. A defeat to Man United on Sunday, and a subsequent exit from the FA Cup, and this dip in form turns into a crisis.

Klopp will have his concerns, whether he lets them show or not, but no tears were shed in today’s press conference ahead of the United game.

The German instead remained collected and reflected on last night’s win, with “we go again” being the clear message to both the Liverpool players and fans after what was a truly forgettable night on Thursday.

