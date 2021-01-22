Menu

West Ham make decision on David Moyes’ future with Hammers two points off Champions League

West Ham are intending to offer David Moyes a contract extension at the end of the season, according to a report by the Guardian.

Moyes’ appointment as Hammers boss will not have been a popular one in East London considering past failures, but his West Ham side have exceeded expectations this season to date.

What started as a good run is now looking as though it could result in a fantastic campaign. West Ham are just two points off the Champions League midway through the season.

MORE: Sevilla linked with Atalanta forward amid speculation West Ham are preparing new €35M bid

Moyes managed to secure European qualification with Everton – it’d be all the more impressive if he managed it with West Ham. The fact we’re even entertaining the idea of it happening, though, is testament to the great job he’s done.

Such a good job, in fact, that West Ham are intent on keeping him around, with a contract extension to be offered at the end of the season, as per the Guardian. Their report claims that there is no rush – but both sides will sit down and discuss terms at the season’s end.

Hats off to you, Moyesy!

