As January hurtles towards a close, so to does the winter transfer window.

If players are going to make a move before the deadline, it’s about now that things will begin to hot up.

Certainly, one Manchester United player will be hoping that’s the case after the Manchester Evening News noted that he had been cut from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League squad.

After only having scored once in two years, there was a sense of inevitability about Jesse Lingard moving on from Old Trafford, however, there are no confirmed takers as of this moment, and with only 10 days left of the window, it’s arguably a worrying time for the player.

Solskjaer has discussed the player’s availability with Chris Wilder of Sheffield United, according to Manchester Evening News, but it’s thought that Lingard himself would prefer to play for a team that isn’t almost certain to be relegated.

Given that he hasn’t started a match for more than a year, surely any offer to play games again is worthwhile.

If no other offers are forthcoming, it’s the Blades or nothing by the looks of things.