Menu

Wolves tie La Liga hit-man to loan deal with option to buy for €20m 

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

With the January transfer window rapidly drawing to a close, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made their move to bolster their attacking options.

Raul Jimenez is unlikely to feature again this season, and may have to retire from football completely after his horror challenge with David Luiz.

In order to build on their season so far, Nuno Espirito Santo needed to enter the market, and, according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his official Twitter account, Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose has agreed to join the Midlands-based side.

The deal is for the player to move on-loan initially, with an option to buy at around the €19m/€20m mark.

Get Spanish Football News note that the striker has three goals this season in 13 appearances, a not-too-shabby one-in-four ratio.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jurgen Klopp quizzed on Liverpool transfers as season unravels
Video: “We go again” – Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool defeat and looks ahead to Man United
Chelsea manager search: World class name ruled out, favourite identified and timescale for Lampard departure

Given that he’s a fearsome and physical competitor, his skill set should be right at home in the Premier League.

At 29 years of age, he also has the requisite experience in the role and is likely to prove to be an inspired addition to the Wolves squad.

More Stories David Luiz fabrizio romano Nuno Espirito Santo Raul Jimenez Willian Jose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.