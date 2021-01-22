With the January transfer window rapidly drawing to a close, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made their move to bolster their attacking options.

Raul Jimenez is unlikely to feature again this season, and may have to retire from football completely after his horror challenge with David Luiz.

In order to build on their season so far, Nuno Espirito Santo needed to enter the market, and, according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his official Twitter account, Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose has agreed to join the Midlands-based side.

Willian José to Wolverhampton from Real Sociedad, done deal and here-we-go. Total agreement reached today, he’s joining Wolves on loan with buy option [around €19/20m]. Medicals scheduled, work permit pending then the deal will be announced. Cutrone now set to leave ? #wolves — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

The deal is for the player to move on-loan initially, with an option to buy at around the €19m/€20m mark.

Get Spanish Football News note that the striker has three goals this season in 13 appearances, a not-too-shabby one-in-four ratio.

Given that he’s a fearsome and physical competitor, his skill set should be right at home in the Premier League.

At 29 years of age, he also has the requisite experience in the role and is likely to prove to be an inspired addition to the Wolves squad.