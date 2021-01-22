It’s fair to say that it hasn’t been the best of weeks in the history of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos suffered the embarrassment of tumbling out of the Copa del Rey to Spanish third tier side, Alcoyano, in midweek.

That’s despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men and having a 40+ year old goalkeeper between the sticks.

Local media in Spain hasn’t been kind to Zinedine Zidane or his side, however, the Frenchman can now divert the attention to an extent because of a positive test for Covid-19.

Real Madrid announced the news in a statement on their official website, cited by Football Espana, and it means that Zidane will have to isolate immediately.

He will miss the fixture against Alaves at the weekend, and will now only be allowed to return to club facilities once he provides a positive test.

It’s not the news that the club would’ve wanted as they approach an important part of the campaign.