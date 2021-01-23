Things need to pick up quickly for Frank Lampard at Chelsea, or else the Blues manager will be lucky to see out the season at Stamford Bridge.

Five defeats in his last eight Premier League games has seen them go from being talked about as title hopefuls to whether they can even make the Champions League spots.

After spending over £200m in last summer’s transfer window, the pressure was always going to be on Lampard to deliver, however, whether relieving him of his duties is the right move for the club, only Roman Abramovich can answer.

In the meantime, one former Premier League star has suggested that Thiago Silva could be causing problems behind the scenes for the Blues.

“There’s a big problem there for Chelsea,” former Newcastle, Leeds and Stoke player, Amad Faye, said to Africa Foot United, cited by the Daily Star.

“There’s a feeling that Thiago Silva doesn’t get along with the others. Plus, Lampard always changes his team.”

Clearly there is a problem in defence as well as attack for Lampard, but whether Faye is just clutching at straws or knows that the Brazilian is making waves is unclear.