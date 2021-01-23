AC Milan director Massara has lifted the lid on how difficult recent negotiations with Chelsea were in order to get a deal for defender Fikayo Tomori over the line.

Tomori, 23, joined Chelsea’s youth academy all the way back in 2005 but after climbing his way through the side’s youth ranks, the English defender was forced to endure several loan spells.

The 23-year-old centre-back was loaned out to Hull City and Derby County before returning to the Blues to try and force his way back into the side’s first-team plans.

Despite enjoying a decent campaign last season which saw the Englishman feature in 22 matches for Chelsea’s first-team, the defender has since struggled to nail a place down under Frank Lampard.

After being awarded with just four appearances during the first-half of this campaign, Tomori found himself loaned out to Serie A title contenders AC Milan earlier this week, as per Sky Sports.

It was also reported that Tomori’s loan deal includes a £26m option to buy at the end of the season.

However, in a recent interview live on Sky Sports, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan’s director Massara has revealed that talks with Chelsea were far from straight forward.

“We had to ‘fight with Chelsea to get a buy option for Tomori,” Massara said. “But we’re so happy because he’s a strong player who can help us so much. He’s an amazing talent”