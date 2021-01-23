With the Barcelona presidential elections due to take place tomorrow, but suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, time is of the essence to ensure that they’re able to take place on a revised date, potentially March 7.

That was a date the club and Catalan Government were working to, in order to alleviate the current impasse at the club whilst they have a temporary board in charge – who have no powers to make any decisions.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the post office have informed the club that voting will not be able to take place on the potential date so, no counting of mail in ballots, as had been agreed upon as a way of ensuring more voters were able to cast their vote, can be done.

Whether it’s a question of timing or logistics hasn’t been made clear, but presidential candidate, Victor Font, has put his head above the parapet and insisted that electronic voting via email must finally now be allowed.

Font has tried to get the issue of electronic voting at the club for all manner of decisions implemented before, but he has never managed to garner enough votes at the various assemblies to see changes to Barca’s statutes take place.

On this occasion, it would appear to be the sensible thing, given that many socio members are unable to leave their municipality under the current coronavirus protocols.

Electronic voting would allow everyone with a computer to cast their vote, meaning a better representation across the club membership as to exactly whom they’d like to govern the club for the next six years.