The life of a footballer is often thought to be one of never ending riches, partying and getting paid to do something you love.

Often, the reality can be much removed from that ideal.

Players get injured, things don’t work out as they’d hoped, they don’t get along with team-mates etc etc.

One former Liverpool academy product who currently plies his trade with Derby County via a failed switch to Bournemouth has opened up on his battle with depression.

Jordan Ibe is just 25 years of age and has made one appearance for Wayne Rooney’s side since putting pen to paper on a deal with the Rams in September.

It isn’t clear whether his football situation has played a part, but the fact that the player acknowledged via his social media channels, cited by talkSPORT, that he has a problem, is a step in the right direction.

“I want to apologise to all my fans around the world,” he wrote on Instagram, cited by talkSPORT.

”I’ve find [sic] myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression.

“It’s no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard truly.

“I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone.

“Times are hard in general due to this pandemic. I have the full support from my family and Derby County Football Club.

“I will fix myself and this situation, which I’m 100 per cent committed to. Not only for my family, close friends or my beauteous daughter but for me. Much love to every single person.”

We at CaughtOffside wish him well.