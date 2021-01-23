Chelsea will go into this weekend’s FA Cup tie against Luton Town looking for a win to arrest the slide of poor results.

The Blues have struggled in the Premier League of late, losing five of their last eight games, which has piled the pressure on manager, Frank Lampard.

A cup upset could well be the straw that breaks the camel’s back as far as Roman Abramovich is concerned, and one self-confessed glory hunting Chelsea fan hopes to turn the screw on the club he supports.

Luton’s Harry Cornick cites Frank Lampard as his all-time footballing hero, per The Sun, but that won’t stop him doing his upmost to make it a very uncomfortable time for the Chelsea’s all-time top scorer.

“My older brother was a Chelsea fan and I followed him, especially as my mates at school were Liverpool and Arsenal fans,” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I’m 100% a glory fan to be honest. I started supporting them mainly when it was the team of Terry, Lampard, Drogba, Robben and Duff.

“I don’t need psyching up for this. It’s one of those games you dream of as a kid.

“You’re playing against the team you support, some of the best players in the world.

“You want to play against Kante, Werner, and Thiago Silva. You want to test yourself and see how good you can be.

“My favourite all-time player was Lampard. He is a legend there. He is doing okay as a manager and hopefully he can fire them to the top.

“I will try my best on Sunday. Hopefully we can turn them over and knock them out of the Cup, which he wouldn’t like. That sounds perfect. That’s what we want to do.

“First and foremost you play for the team you play for. I don’t want Chelsea to win this game, no chance. We have enough in our squad to give them a lot of trouble.

“Hopefully I can score the winner – that would be lovely.”

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Pedro Neto gives absolutely savage verdict on team-mate’s haircut Video: ‘I don’t think Spurs would be a good move’ – Pundit says Ings would be making a mistake heading to Tottenham Kalidou Koulibaly set to snub Liverpool in favour of Man United

The match is a repeat of the 1994 FA Cup semi-final when Gavin Peacock scored twice for Chelsea to take them to Wembley.

Lampard would surely love for history to repeat itself 27 years later.