All good things must come to an end as the saying goes, and on Friday night, non-league Chorley saw their participation in the 2020/21 FA Cup conclude at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League side didn’t have things all their own way, however, and only secured a passage into the next round thanks to a stunning long-range effort from Vitinha.

As cliche as it may sound, Chorley did themselves proud, and on another day they might well have got the win that, arguably, some of their play deserved.

Although he’s likely to feel disappointed at having come so close to knocking out top-flight opposition, Chorley manager, Jamie Vermiglio, will probably still be breathing a sigh of relief this morning.

That’s because the loss has spared him an epic forfeit.

“If we beat Wolves I will sing the full Adele song in Donald Duck,” he told the Daily Star on Wednesday.

“I will commit to it now.”

More Stories / Latest News Marvin Bartley hits back at Scottish newspaper over “headline that doesn’t resemble the content inside the article” “He is the future” – These Arsenal fans beg the club to sort out future of young star after an impressive hattrick for the U23s These fans react after Cardiff City confirm the appointment of Mick McCarthy as manager

Reference to the Adele song is ‘Someone like you,’ that has become something of an anthem for the club after an important win.

That’s the sort of thing that keeps the magic of the FA Cup alive, and maybe Vermiglio will get another chance next season.