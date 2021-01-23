No sooner have Arsenal got Mesut Ozil off of their payroll, than it seems as if they’ve already found his replacement.

After expressing a preference to leave Real Madrid having not been called upon since returning from a loan at Real Sociedad, Martin Odegaard was thought to be keen on a return to the San Sebastian based outfit.

However, an 11th hour move from Mikel Arteta looks like it’s paid dividends.

According to journalist, Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, that intervention has swayed the player’s mind towards a move to north London.

Martin Ødegaard has decided to join Arsenal over Real Sociedad ??? The deal is expected to be completed in the coming hours. #AFC and Real Madrid are in contact to reach the agreement – Real want a ‘simple’ loan until June. Arteta spoke directly with the player – key factor. https://t.co/id7qQyNPpL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

Moreover, things appear to be moving swiftly, and a deal could be concluded in he coming hours.

It’s not clear if there will be a purchase option included in the loan deal, or whether Real will insist on the player returning at the end of the current campaign.

If Arteta can get the best out of the young Norwegian, however, there’s every chance he’ll want to extend his stay.