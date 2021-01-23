Deal imminent: Report claims Tottenham star is days away from joining PSG

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will join PSG on loan, with the deal set to be completed over the next few days.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who, despite there being no concrete suggestion of this being the case in the English media, stick their neck out by claiming it’s all-but a done deal.

Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho, with a reunion with former manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes making a great deal of sense for all involved.

The midfielder has dropped out of the England squad under Gareth Southgate, but has an outside chance of getting back into the setup for the European Championships if he leaves this month and rediscovers his best form.

Todo Fichajes believe Alli has already spoken to Pochettino, with the decision made to join PSG on-loan for the rest of the season, which the Ligue 1 giants providing a perfect platform for the 24-year-old to prove Mourinho wrong.

We’ll wait for confirmation from more reputable outlets before considering this to be factual, but there’s always the possibility that Todo Fichajes have just got the scoop here. Let’s wait and see