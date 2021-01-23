According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid cannot afford to sign either of long-term targets and young superstars Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland this summer.

Madrid have found themselves in a difficult financial position owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with that leaving the club to do no business in the summer.

Unfortunately for their hopes, Marca report that income is still ‘minimal’ at the club, meaning there will be hardly any money to strengthen the up and down squad in the summer.

Madrid sit second in the La Liga table, three points behind cross-town rivals Atletico who boast a game in hand, but they’ve just been buried out of the Copa del Rey by a third-tier side.

After unconvincing performances in the Champions League group stages as well, the pressure is really on Zinedine Zidane and this time the Frenchman may not be leaving his post via resignation.

Marca reiterate that David Alaba will be arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in a massive signing, but the chances of recruiting the likes of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are slim financially.

This is disastrous news on two fronts for Los Blancos, not only do they have an ageing core group of players that will need to be replaced, but Haaland and Mbappe are two superstars that are being primed for transfers soon – meaning Madrid may not have the means to compete with their rivals across the world to try and sign the level of player that can be key to the the team for a decade if they wished.

Marca’s report is certainly damning, but it does seem slightly premature to cast such doubt on Madrid’s financial ability – as the handling of Spain and the wider world’s pandemic will impact things.

If vaccinations can be rolled out efficiently and quickly, Los Blancos would have the chance to open the doors up to the massive Bernabeu once again – if that isn’t the case they’ll be in serious trouble.

Haaland’s €75m release clause doesn’t come into play until the summer of 2022, Madrid may have lost the chance to sign the Norwegian by then as Chelsea are keen on a summer swoop, per the Athletic.

On the Mbappe front, the World Cup winner has literally just stated that he needs to make a decision on his future ‘soon’ with his contract up in the summer of 2022. As it stands, it doesn’t appear that Madrid will have the finances needed to make their case to the forward.