Menu

Emergency ‘personal matter’ sees Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang miss Arsenal vs Southampton as Mikel Arteta explains captain’s absence

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta has stated that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is absent from the Arsenal squad to face Southampton in the FA Cup this afternoon due to a ‘personal matter’.

Arteta has confirmed that the striker has travelled back to London after something personal came up within the ‘last few hours’.

Academy graduate Eddie Nketiah leads the line against the Saints, with Alexandre Lacazette on the bench for the Gunners.

The north London outfit’s full lineup can be seen here, with some reaction from the club’s supporters.

With no further news as of yet, we’d like to see our best wishes to Pierre-Emerick and the entire Aubameyang family, we’re all hoping that nothing serious has happened.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United legend hailed as the brains behind Paul Pogba’s resurgence
Juventus rule out move for Edin Dzeko striker despite turmoil at Roma
‘What’s the point’ – These Arsenal fans slam apparently wasteful lineup decision that sees two goalkeepers on the bench vs Southampton

Aubameyang’s withdrawal from the squad could be the reason why Arteta has named three goalkeepers in the matchday squad, in a reminder to some fans that they should perhaps be more considerate with their reaction to team news in the future.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.