kAccording to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Ecuadorian talent Moises Caicedo is on the brink of completing a transfer to Brighton, following apparent interest from the Premier League’s big boys.

Romano reports that Caicedo will leave boyhood club Independiente del Valle for the Seagulls in a €6m move, with the all that’s left for the 19-year-old being the physical signing of a five-year contract.

Interestingly, the reliable Italian journalist adds that there was never a ‘done deal’ with Manchester United for the central midfielder, contrary to speculation over the last couple of months.

Romano’s latest findings confirm what our friends at Stretty News reported at the start of the month – that the Red Devils have scouted Caicedo but their interest goes nowhere beyond that.

Moises Caicedo is set to join Brighton, confirmed. He’s ready to sign his contract for five years – €6m to Independiente del Valle. ?? Moises is expected in Brighton in the next hours to complete paperworks as new #bhafc player. Never been a ‘done deal’ with Man Utd. ? https://t.co/eJF7RNhqkK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea-supporting Luton striker can’t wait to dump Blues out of the FA Cup and pile more misery on hero Lampard (Video) Pedro Neto gives absolutely savage verdict on team-mate’s haircut Video: ‘I don’t think Spurs would be a good move’ – Pundit says Ings would be making a mistake heading to Tottenham

Caicedo broke into Independiente del Valle’s first-team at the end of 2019, making three appearances, with the talent kicking his game to the next level last season.

The Ecuadorian top-flight, like much of South American football, is scheduled in a different format to European football, with seasons based across a single calendar year and not two.

So in the 2020 campaign, Caicedo made 28 appearances across all competitions, the fact that the ace has featured in defensive midfielder from time to time isn’t a sign that he’s not creative at all as the Ecuador international scored six times and registered two assists in these outings.

Three of those goal contributions came in the Copa Libertadores, proving that Caicedo is a promising talent as he’s starred against some of South America’s biggest teams in their UCL equivalent.

Caicedo is already an international for Ecuador as well, winning four caps since his debut in October.

Graham Potter’s side have shown that they’re a side that can develop young talent in a system that plays some of the most exciting to watch football in the Premier League, Caicedo could be a real coup.