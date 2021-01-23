Highly-rated journalist expects Amad Diallo to make Man United’s squad vs Liverpool

Highly-rated Norwegian reporter and journalist Fredrik A. Filtvedt has revealed that Manchester United’s coaches and playing squad have all been very impressed with Amad Diallo. Filtvedt has suggested that the Red Devils’ staff have been so taken back by Diallo that he believes the youngster could even make United’s squad to face rivals Liverpool in Sunday’s FA Cup tie.

Diallo, 18, agreed to join United during last year’s summer transfer window, however, due to work permit complications the teenager was forced to wait until the January window to link-up with his new team-mates, as per ManUtd.

Now in Manchester and settling down to life at Old Trafford, the youngster, who is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, is believed to be impressing his new club.

After racking up a monumental 61 direct goal contributions in 93 youth appearances in all competitions for his former side Atalanta, expectations are unsurprisingly high.

With United set to face-off against arch-rivals Liverpool for the second time in a week with Sunday’s match being in the FA Cup, there is excitement building that the youngster could be awarded with a shock debut.

Filtvedt’s recent tweet directly translate to: “Both teammates and coaches must have been very impressed with Amad Diallo’s performance in training so far. Will not be surprised if he is in the squad tomorrow.”

Både lagkamerater og trenere skal ha blitt veldig imponert over Amad Diallo sine prestasjoner på trening så langt. Blir ikke overrasket om han er i troppen i morgen. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) January 23, 2021

Do you think fans will see Diallo in action on Sunday? – Let us know in the comments.