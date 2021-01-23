Menu

Highly-rated journalist expects Amad Diallo to make Man United’s squad vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Highly-rated Norwegian reporter and journalist Fredrik A. Filtvedt has revealed that Manchester United’s coaches and playing squad have all been very impressed with Amad Diallo. Filtvedt has suggested that the Red Devils’ staff have been so taken back by Diallo that he believes the youngster could even make United’s squad to face rivals Liverpool in Sunday’s FA Cup tie.

READ MORE: Video: Pablo Fornals smashes West Ham ahead early on before celebrating with audible “Yesss!” roar

Diallo, 18, agreed to join United during last year’s summer transfer window, however, due to work permit complications the teenager was forced to wait until the January window to link-up with his new team-mates, as per ManUtd.

Now in Manchester and settling down to life at Old Trafford, the youngster, who is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting talents, is believed to be impressing his new club.

After racking up a monumental 61 direct goal contributions in 93 youth appearances in all competitions for his former side Atalanta, expectations are unsurprisingly high.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Pablo Fornals smashes West Ham ahead early on before celebrating with audible “Yesss!” roar
Lazio turn down Arsenal defender in favour of Barcelona starlet
Deal imminent: Report claims Tottenham star is days away from joining PSG

With United set to face-off against arch-rivals Liverpool for the second time in a week with Sunday’s match being in the FA Cup, there is excitement building that the youngster could be awarded with a shock debut.

Filtvedt’s recent tweet directly translate to: “Both teammates and coaches must have been very impressed with Amad Diallo’s performance in training so far. Will not be surprised if he is in the squad tomorrow.”

Do you think fans will see Diallo in action on Sunday? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Amad Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.