In just under 18 months time, Paris Saint-German star, Kylian Mbappe, will be a free agent unless he’s negotiated a deal at the Ligue 1 side or elsewhere.

Clearly, the Frenchman will be much in demand if he gives even the slightest hint that he sees his future away from the Spanish capital, with both Liverpool and Real Madrid linked consistently with the player over the past couple of years.

Although such a move hasn’t yet been ruled out completely, quotes attributed to Mbappe point to a potential stay in Paris.

“We are talking with the club, I am also reflecting on it (a new contract),” he said to Telefoot, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“If I sign it will be to invest myself long term here. I feel good here. I will soon have to make a decision. If I extend, it’s so that I stay.”

PSG are getting closer to the team that they want to be after coming so close to winning their maiden Champions League trophy last season.

With a fading Barca as their next opponents in this season’s competition, a passage into the next round seems virtually assured.

If they can go close again, or even go one better and win the competition, that may well be the kicker that ensures Mbappe puts pen to paper.