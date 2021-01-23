Juventus linked with move for Everton star – but offer being prepared is pitiful

Juventus are interested in signing Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, according to Don Balon.

James fell out of favour at Real Madrid and was subsequently shipped off the Goodison Park. The Colombian has been the difference maker at times for the Toffees this term, particularly in the first few weeks of the campaign.

His resurgence at Everton appears to have caught the eye of Juventus, with Don Balon reporting that Andrea Pirlo’s men are interested in taking the 29-year-old to Turin.

Of course, Everton will be reluctant to let him go, with James looking set to be a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s efforts to turn his men into European competitors.

Don Balon also believe that, with Rodriguez’s contract only set to run until 2022, Juventus would only be prepared to table €15M in exchange for him.

That’s the kind of offer that would see Everton laugh their way out of the meeting – or zoom call. It depends on how the landscape looks come the summertime.