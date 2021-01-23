Juventus rule out move for Edin Dzeko striker despite turmoil at Roma

Serie A champions Juventus have reportedly ruled out reigniting their interest in AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko, 34, initially joined Roma on loan in 2015 from Manchester City before making his switch permanent the following season.

Since joining the the Giallorossi, the highly experienced forward has gone on to feature in over 240 matches in all competitions, netting 114 times along the way.

Despite being one of Europe’s most prolific marksman, there was speculation last summer that the 34-year-old could make a shock switch to Juventus.

In light of the relentless links, a move last year failed to materialise and Dzeko ultimately ended up staying with Roma.

With the 2020-21 season well underway and currently sitting fourth in the Serie A table, Roma’s woes were recently piled on.

The Italian side were recently handed an automatic 3-0 loss after making an illegal substitution against Spezia in the Coppa Italian on Friday.

It was later reported by Italian media (as relayed by Goal) that Dzeko was one of the club’s stars who refused to train in protest against manager Gianluca Gombar, who has since been sacked.

Despite Roma’s training schedule being back on track, Dzeko has been one name who has not been included in their Serie A match-day squad.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from a recent report from Goal who claim despite the turmoil at Dzeko’s club, The Old Lady are not expected to reignite their interest in the Bosnian.

