Kalidou Koulibaly set to snub Liverpool in favour of Man United

Napoli’s highly-rated defender Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly set to snub a move to Liverpool in favour of joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

Koulibaly, 29, joined Napoli in 2014 after making a £6.98m switch from Genk, as per Transfermarkt.

During his near seven-year long spell in Italy, the commanding defender has seen his stock rise after a series of impressive performances.

The resolute Senegalese defender is best known for his physical stature and unwavering defensive capabilities.

It has been the 29-year-old’s continued form which has seen him emerge as a transfer target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including arch-rivals Liverpool and United.

Despite a summer of speculation, Koulibaly ended up going into the 2020-21 season still as a Napoli player.

However, that could be set to change next summer after the defender reportedly prefers a switch to United over Liverpool.

According to a recent written report from Marca (via Daily Express), the 29-year-old is a big fan of Solskjaer and would prefer to ply his trade at Old Trafford.

The report goes on to claim that there is no way Koulibaly will be sold this month, however, come the summer window, in order to secure the 29-year-old’s services, a potential suitor will need to cough up a whopping £100m.