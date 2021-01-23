Lazio turn down Arsenal defender in favour of Barcelona starlet

Lazio have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos in favour of signing Barcelona starlet Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo, 21, joined Barcelona in 2019 after departing French side Toulouse in a deal worth £900,000, as per Transfermarkt.

In an attempt to continue his impressive development, the young French defender was loaned out for a short spell with Schalke before joining Liga NOS side Benfica at the start of the 2020-21 season, also on loan.

Despite being highly-rated among clubs in Europe, the 21-year-old has struggled to nail a place down at Benfica after so far only making two appearances in all competitions.

However, despite his lack of playing time, that hasn’t stop clubs in Europe sounding out the Frenchman’s availability.

According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport one club giving serious consideration to the youngster is Serie A side Lazio.

With Lazio severely lacking quality in depth when it comes to their defensive options there are suggestions the club could turn their attentions to Barcelona’s out-of-favour starlet.

There is a general consensus in Italy that if anyone can reignite the youngster’s stagnating career it’s Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi, who has proven on several occasions that he knows how to get the best out of his players.