Leicester City have been playing as well as at any point over the past few seasons, so Jamie Vardy’s absence because of a hernia will surely have come as a bitter blow to Brendan Rodgers & Co.

Vardy remains a Premier League marksman par excellence, and it won’t just be his goals that the Foxes will miss but also his movement and associative play.

Age hasn’t wearied the striker, and at 34 years of age, he’s still as devastating in front of goal as at any point during his time at the King Power Stadium.

According to The Sun, Leicester manager, Rodgers, felt he had no choice but to get Vardy’s op out of the way now.

“It will just depend on the recovery period,” he was quoted as saying.

“It’s not a major operation, just a minor one. It could be earlier than two weeks but we’re thinking on a rough guess that’s what it will be.

“We’ve been putting it off. We were looking at doing it in the last international break but unfortunately we couldn’t and it had to change at the last minute.

“Jamie’s obviously been in pain while training and we’ve de-loaded his training to get him ready for games. This was the point we felt we had to get it done so we could benefit for the remainder of the season.

“Until then we’ll have to carry on without him.”

Providing the operation is a success, Leicester hope to see their talisman return against a stuttering Liverpool side on February 13.

By then, the Reds will have more of an idea as to whether their grip on the Premier League trophy remains or if it’s still slipping.

They’ll certainly not want to be facing a striker champing at the bit to get back on the goalscoring trail.