Over the past few seasons, Liverpool’s transfer business, both in and out of the club, has been excellent.

From the outside looking in, it would appear that Jurgen Klopp identifies his targets and lets Michael Edwards get to work thereafter.

Whether the reality of the process is as easy as that is unlikely, but the Reds have certainly had more hits than misses.

One who they’ve arguably got wrong is Greek defender, Kostas Tsimikas.

Signed from Olympiakos for €11m, he’s only made three appearances to date, and none have come in the Premier League according to TeamTalk.

The outlet also suggest that there have been two approaches for the player from Greece – from Olympiakos and Panathinaikos – but that Liverpool have turned both down, stating that they want to keep the player at Anfield.

With Andy Robertson a shoo-in at left-back when he’s fit, it’s hard to imagine Tsimikas getting any minutes unless the Scot is injured.

Even then Tsimikas’ lack of experience could count against him, which makes the decision to want to hold onto him all the more strange.