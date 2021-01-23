Although it isn’t clear whether Paul Pogba is still seeking a move away from Manchester United or not, what is clear is that the Frenchman has undergone something of a resurgence of late.

Winners against Fulham and Burnley and almost the match winner at Liverpool, the midfielder has been back to his marauding best.

Key to the change, The Sun suggest, is Man United legend, Darren Fletcher, being brought on board as a first-team coach.

A former team-mate of Pogba’s, the outlet note that Fletcher’s presence seems to have put a smile on the Frenchman’s face and his output has noticeably improved.

The Sun detail that since Fletcher was appointed to the first-team role, just a few months after beginning his coaching with some of United’s youngsters, Pogba has made more passes and secured more ball recoveries than his midfield colleagues, as well as making as many tackles as Fred.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus rule out move for Edin Dzeko striker despite turmoil at Roma ‘What’s the point’ – These Arsenal fans slam apparently wasteful lineup decision that sees two goalkeepers on the bench vs Southampton Arteta wants to ensure that Arsenal don’t find themselves in another Ozil situation in future

If he can continue in the same vain, the Red Devils could really be going places in the second half of the season and, if silverware is earned as a result, there’s a distinct possibility that Pogba may decide to stay at Old Trafford after all.